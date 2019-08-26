FSU's Week 1 Depth Chart: Surprises, clarity at kickoff return

By: Brendan Sonnone | Noles247

August 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) -- Florida State released its projected depth chart for the season opener against Boise State on Monday afternoon.

Head coach Willie Taggart said that the depth chart decisions were made on Sunday evening, coinciding with when they announced their starting quarterback, James Blackman.

There were seven “or” designations on the depth chart, indicating that there are various positions that could see players split reps.

A quick look at the depth chart is below, with notes underneath the embed:

FSU’s projected depth chart for Week 1 pic.twitter.com/UawGc8QQDz — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) August 26, 2019

A few noteworthy developments from the depth chart:

James Blackman is listed as QB1. Alex Hornibrook is No. 2, and Jordan Travis is No. 3.



Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry will get the start. He’s practiced for the past week after missing most of camp with a knee injury



The slot wide receiver spot has three players sharing starting duties: D.J. Matthews, Keyshawn Helton and Tre’Shaun Harrison.



At the outside wide receiver spot opposite Terry, Keith Gavin and Ontaria Wilson are sharing starting duties.



The tight end spot has three sharing duties: Tre’ McKitty, Camren McDonald and Gabe Nabers.



Dontae Lucas and Mike Arnold have an “or” between them at right guard. It sounds like Lucas is going to start, however.



The second-team offensive line, from left-to-right, is designated as Abdul Bello, Christian Armstrong, Andrew Boselli, Lucas -or- Arnold, Chaz Neal.



Defensive end Janarius Robinson is listed as the starting EDGE defender over Joshua Kaindoh.



Freshman defensive tackle Tru Thompson is the reserve at nose guard behind Robert Cooper.



The starters are Mike and Money linebacker spots are Dontavious Jackson and Jaiden Lars-Woodbey.



One of the bigger surprises is freshman cornerback Renardo Green being listed as the No. 2 cornerback behind Asante Samuel Jr.



At field safety, Hamsah Nasirildeen is backed up by Carlos Becker -or- Akeem Dent.



The reserve kicker behind Ricky Aguayo is walk-0n Parker Grothaus. Grothaus is also the back-up to Logan Tyler on kickoffs.



The starting kickoff returners: Keyshawn Helton and Keith Gavin.



Travis Jay is listed as the reserve punt returner to D.J. Matthews.



Five true freshmen are listed on the two-deep: Lucas, Thompson, Green, Dent and Jay.



A total of 12 offensive players on the two-deep are first or second-year players. The count is eight defensive players who are either a freshman, redshirt freshman or true sophomore.



Nabers, Gavin and right tackle Ryan Roberts are the only seniors (true or redshirt) who are listed as starters on offense.



Jackson and strong safety (boundary) Levonta Taylor are the only seniors (true or redshirt) who are listed as starters on defense.