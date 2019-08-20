FSU's first female Chief of Police talks top goals, hazing, and active shooter preparations

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The first female police chief at FSU was named on Monday; Terri Brown will be taking on the position at the end of the month.

Brown told WCTV her main goal is to have a smooth transition and continue the work that Chief Perry has begun.

Not only is Deputy Chief Terri Brown going to be the first female chief at FSU, but she was also one of the first female officers when she started at the department 28 years ago.

"It's exciting times. You know, when I first started my career here, I never thought that this day would come, but the university is a very progressive university, and I'm proud to be the first female police chief here," said Brown.

Deputy Chief Brown has also held roles of Training Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain of Investigation.

Florida State University's Police Department faces unique challenges in protecting and serving a university. Some of those include hazing and active shooter situations

Brown said FSU has a zero tolerance policy for hazing, and will assign investigators full-time to any hazing cases.

FSU's Police Department also provides an active shooter training, and has instructed about 3,000 people on campus so far, in what to do during the hypothetical situation.

Brown said new leadership will not change the priority of being prepared for these events.

"We have actually been making those preparations for years," said Brown. "We started active shooter training a long time ago. We have expert instructors on staff. So, I am very confident in our abilities if we have an active shooter, to go out and do what we need to do to protect this community."

FSU Student Affairs and the Police Department also offer courses and workshops on hazing; the University will continue to offer both of those trainings this upcoming fall semester.

Brown will become Chief of FSU Police effective on August 31.