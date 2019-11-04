FSU’s second-highest rated pledge, Jaylan Knighton, decommits

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

Deerfield Beach (Fla.) four-star running back Jaylan Knighton went public with a decommitment from Florida State on Monday afternoon.

He is the highest-rated offensive pledge for the Seminoles.

Knighton provided his decommitment via a tweet. Here is the statement that was included:

”Obviously everyone has heard the news about the changes taking place at Florida State,” Knighton started. “Understanding that there will be a period of time before the FSU program finds new leadership my family, coaches at Deerfield and I have decided it’s in my best interest to decommit from Florida State.

Knighton continued: “Being an early enrollee, time is of the essence for me so my support system and I will immediately start the process of trying to find the right place for me to pursue my academic and athletic goals. While FSU even during this time of uncertainty will remain an option for me I will be reopening my recruiting at this time.”

Knighton is scheduled to take an official visit to Florida this upcoming weekend when the Gators host Vanderbilt.

He committed to the Seminoles at the end of July, choosing FSU over Ohio State and Miami.

The 247Sports.com Composite Rankings consider Knighton the No. 100 prospect in the nation and No. 10 running back.

He is the third decommitment for FSU since Sunday and second to back off his pledge since the dismissal of head coach Willie Taggart.