FWC awarded grant for bear monitoring

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been awarded a $16,000 grant, thanks to the nonprofit group Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

Foundation officials say the grant will help the FWC remotely monitor bear activity through the use of new motion-activated cameras.

The FWC conducts over 300 bear trapping efforts a year to help reduce the number of human-bear conflicts. Officials hope the new monitoring technology will reduce the amount of time that bears are in traps and help track bear activity.

Foundation President and CEO Andrew Walker said, “We are thrilled to fund new technologies to monitor wildlife. This is a win-win for the animals and FWC staff.”

The money for the grant came from the 'Conserve Wildlife' specialty license plate fund, which is managed by the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

