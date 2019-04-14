Facebook back after being down for some in US, Europe, parts of Asia

Some Facebook users were out of luck Sunday morning.

According to the Down Detector, users reported problems in the northeast and Great Lakes regions of US, Canada, Europe, parts of Asia and Tunisia in north Africa.

Though the reports have decreased since the early morning, central Mexico has been added to the regions experiencing problems.

People were also reporting problems with Instagram and Whatsapp, both of which are owned by Facebook.

As of 9 a.m., more than 11,000 users had reported issues to Down Detector.

The company has not yet commented on the problem.

