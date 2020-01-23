Faddoul, Smith named Black College All-Americans

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two Florida A&M football players have been named to the Black College All-American Team for their efforts during the Rattlers' 9-2 2019 season.

Punter Chris Faddoul and wide receiver Xavier Smith were named Black College All-Americans on Thursday.

Faddoul averaged 46.0 yard per punt throughout his junior season, registering 40 punts for 1,841 yards with 19 of those being placed inside of the 20 yardline.

Smith, a redshirt sophomore, led the MEAC in receiving yards with 1,159, being the only player in the conference to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards, and receptions, logging 77. He was also second in the conference in touchdown receptions, hauling in 11 scores.

