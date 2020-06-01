Faith leaders host prayer vigil for peaceful protests

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Capital City officials and faith leaders prayed for peace Monday morning.

The Tallahassee Chapter of the National Action Network held a prayer vigil at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on Monday. Reverend Dr. RB Holmes invited city officials and other community faith leaders to pray for continued peaceful demonstrations.

The vigil was a response to several days of protests against police violence, both in locally and across the nation. The church grounds filled with local leaders and community members coming together in prayers.

They say, between the pandemic and national protests and violence, this year has been difficult and painful. But in order to make a change the community has to come together peacefully.

During the event, Mayor John Dailey said they support the community's right to protest, as long as it remains peaceful.

"We are all frustrated. We are all saddened, we're mad, confused about the actions that have taken place both across our community and nationwide. People have a right to be heard, but we have to do it in a peaceful manner," he said.

The mayor added that local leaders recognize that this message goes deeper than recent events.

"We have systematic, generational issues. Housing, poverty, economic equity, both fiscal health and mental health care that must be addressed. The City Commission for the past year and a half have been making these issues top priorities," Dailey said. "These are not easy issues. If we had the answers we would have solved it many, many years ago. We will continuously work with the entire community and try to move Tallahassee forward in a peaceful way."

Mayor Pro Tem Dianne Williams-Cox praised young people protesting over the weekend for setting an example of peaceful demonstrations, and encouraged them to continue doing so.

"We're doing some things to make it right," Williams-Cox said. "We ask them to continue to talk with us, work with us because we want to get it right. They are the legacy, we need to pass the torch to them, and we want them to be able to take it."

Several community faith leaders also praised the young people for continuing to stand up and fight for their beliefs.