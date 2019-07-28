Faith2Worship hosts Showered and Empowered event for individuals at Kearney Center

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

A local church, Faith 2 Worship, hosted their "Showered and Empowered" event. The hope was that those who attended from the Kearney Center, felt just that.

The event provided free clothes, showers, food, and haircuts to those who need a helping hand.

With every snip of a scissor, and hug, individuals in attendance like William Henderson, feel loved, "Those who are homeless those who aren't homeless, they are showing love and their appreciation, they are doing God's work."

Organizations like Faith 2 Worship and Showered and Empowered realize the need. Jill Walker, a community liaison shares, "Sometimes when things are stripped away from you, you lose hope in your life and its kind of like this downward spiral of events You lose your home, you lose your job you lose your car, and it is very difficult to get back on your feet."

Toyleise Wood says she woke up, never imagining she would be receiving the care she did, "It means a lot to me from the heart, to know that someone is and there is a lot of people out here that do care."

Those spending their Saturday giving back, like artist and Assistant Pastor at Faith 2 Worship, Desmond Lochart, hopes their support goes a long way, "There are resources out here and people actually do care, and whatever we can to do to get them to the next level that is what we are all about."

Those like Henderson, are grateful, "It shows a kindness and a love to the public."

Wood expresses that individuals like herself, sometimes need that extra boost of encouragement, "A lot of people deserve it and everyone deserves it especially when you are down and out and you don't have anyone but God to call on. He will put people in your life."

And with a bag full of clothes and care packages, and a fresh new "do", many left the event fulfilled, and thankful.