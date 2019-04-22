Falcons sign former Cairo, Georgia Southern star safety

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 22, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Cairo High School and Georgia Southern star J.J. Wilcox to a one-year contract.

Wilcox was drafted in the third round by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2013 NFL Draft and has recorded 233 tackles, 16 defended passes and six interceptions across 77 games.

Last year, Wilcox split time with the New York Jets (five games) and the Indianapolis Colts (two games).

At Georgia Southern, Wilcox spent time at wide receiver, running back and safety, posting 88 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups and a blocked punt during his senior year.

While at Cairo, Wilcox helped lead the Syrupmakers to the 2008 Georgia state championship and was a First Team All Region and All-Area wide receiver.

Wilcox joins a secondary that was plagued by injuries a year ago and that ranked 25th in NFL in points allowed per game (26.4), 6.2 yards per play and allowed 6.7 yards per passing attempt (the 24th best mark in the league).