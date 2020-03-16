Falcons to cut former Seminole running back

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
March 16, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Atlanta Falcons are planning to release former Florida State running back Devonta Freeman, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Freeman, a fourth round draft pick by the Falcons (103rd overall) in the 2014 draft, has spent his entire professional career with the Dirty Birds, totaling 3,972 rushing yards and 32 over 77 games.

While at FSU, Freeman totaled 2,255 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns over three years, leaving after the 2013 national championship season.

The Falcons inked Freeman with a five-year contract extension prior to the 2017 season, but he had an injury-shortened 2018 campaign and logged full-season career lows in rushes (184), rushing yards (656), touchdowns (two).

If made, the move will leave the Falcons with four running backs on the roster; Ito Smith, Kenjon Barner, Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison.

 
