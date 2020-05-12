Fallen Gadsden County deputies to be honored at National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 12, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Two fallen Gadsden County deputies will be recognized at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. during a candlelight vigil on Wednesday.

The service, which is part of National Police Week, will be held online because of COVID-19 concerns.

The two receiving recognition are deputy John Owens and deputy Gary Vickers, the sheriff's office said. The pair will be added to the memorial along with 170 other officers who died on duty in years past.

The memorial is also adding the names of 135 officers who died in the line of duty in 2019.

Vickers was killed in a car crash while on his way to a call on June 18, 1972. He swerved to avoid a driver and lost control of his vehicle on the wet road and crashed.

He was 25 years old and had been on the force for one year.

Owens died after he was shot while trying to arrest an impaired and disorderly suspect on March 13, 1921. The suspect was also shot and killed, according to the sheriff's office.

Owens was 47 years old when he was killed.

The 32nd annual candlelight vigil starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday. You can light a virtual candle at the memorial's website. The ceremony can be seen on Youtube, and you can find more information on that here.

