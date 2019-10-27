Family continues search for missing boater with new "land-based" effort

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 27, 2019

ALLIGATOR POINT, Fla. (WCTV) – The Coast Guard suspended its search for missing boater Darren Peterson last week, but that isn't stopping his family from fighting on.

Friends and family of the Colorado man are coming together to spearhead a new effort, on land, to find Peterson.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to support this new effort, a "land-based search" will be led by a volunteer force flying from Denver.

It comes at "a significant cost," according to the page.

The family has organized a public Facebook page to provide updates on the search. According to the page, the family is set to meet with law enforcement agencies in the Big Bend Monday morning.

The group hopes to use drones to aid the search.

Peterson has been missing since Oct. 19, when his 49-foot vessel capsized in the Gulf of Mexico, several miles off Alligator Point.

Three people were on board. One was found dead in the water The other was hospitalized.