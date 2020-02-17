Family continuing to seek justice, closure after son dies on North Monroe hit and run

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- February is Hit and Run Awareness Month. Just a few weeks ago, a local family's life was forever changed because of one.

On January 6, a pedestrian walking on North Monroe Street was hit by a driver who fled the scene. Jeremiah Bruce died a little more than a week later.

His loved ones are still waiting for closure.

The Florida Highway Patrol says last year alone, there were 206 fatalities from hit and runs. 81% of them happened during darker hours.

One Tallahassee family is finding themselves part of those statistics, but for the year 2020.

"I never imagined being in a situation like this," said Michael Bruce, Jeremiah's father.

His family is still reeling.

"My son only had one life and that was taken away from him. Not only from him, but from me, his daughter, his mother," Michael said.

Investigators have very little to go on; troopers released a video from the scene, which they say shows the suspect in the moments after the fatal collision.

"Someone out there knows, someone out there has seen the vehicle," said Master Cpl. Matthew Kirkland, a 12-year veteran with FHP. "Really, our job is to work for the families of the victims of these crimes."

He's worked on countless hit and runs in that time, recently acting as the lead investigator on a case out of Chipley.

"In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, four linemen were working to restore power," Kirkland recalls.

Three of the men were hit by a driver high on meth.

22-year-old Ryan Barrett and 52-year-old George Cecil of North Carolina and 60-year-old James Ussery of Chipley were killed.

Kirkland worked for months of the massive investigation that followed, overseeing the coordinated efforts of 66 law enforcement officers from seven different agencies; more than 120 people in all to bring the case to justice.

37-year-old John Goedtke was handed four life sentences late last month.

It's a finality some families don't get.

"It's frustrating for us because we don't get the simple closure of closing a case out but it's more frustrating for us because we understand that these families, it hurts them and keeps them from gaining closure," Kirkland said.

It's the frustration that keeps him driven to solve cases like Jeremiah Bruce's.

Knowing in hit and run cases, there is someone who knows something.

"We're still hoping to get something," Kirkland continued. "Some good lead that's going to lead us to a conviction."

Know that while the hit may have been unintentional, the running is.

It's a thought that keeps the families of the victims up at night.

"I can't tell you how difficult it has been not really being able to get adequate sleep at night," Michael said.

The Bruce family hopes the someone who knows something in their loved one's case will come forward and do the right thing.

If anyone has any information, they can dial Star FHP or call 850-245-7700. Master Cpl. Kirkland says any information is helpful.

