Family demands justice for 19-year-old marine shot and killed in Thomasville

January 9, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- As police continue an investigation into how a 19-year-old was shot and killed early Thursday morning, the victim's family is speaking out, demanding justice.

Chris Kelley was hanging out not far from where police found the body of his brother, Chance. Kelley finding it difficult to put into words what the loss of his younger sibling meant.

"He was a solid dude," Kelley said.

"Allow the family the opportunity to really deal with what's going on," he said. "At the end of the day I just lost a brother, man. I ain't trying to lose any other people."

According to Thomasville Police, officers responded to a report of shots fired under the Madison Street bridge around 4:45 a.m. Thursday. That's where they discovered Chance's body.

Maj. Wade Glover said TPD has been working non-stop to collect evidence.

"This is a tragedy," he said. "A young man lost his life and we don't know why. We're still trying to determine a motive."

The 19-year-old was stationed at a military base in South Carolina, where he served as a marine. His brother said in addition to his service, his family was proud of his incredible interest in music.

Police soon learned Chance's car was missing and suspected stolen. Authorities found it Thursday afternoon, abandoned behind a Thomasville home.

Kelley wants police to find answers quickly: "I want them to take the opportunity to really dig in and find out what happened. I want justice for my brother."