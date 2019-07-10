Family devastated after losing everything in house fire

By: Alicia Turner | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 10, 2019

PERRY Fla., (WCTV) -- "It's a total loss."

Led by a flashlight, stepping over broken glass and charred furniture, A.J Wilson took it all in, looking at what he lost.

"A couple days ago it was actually a really nice house," and now he says, “It's destroyed there's no repairing it. They’re going to have to tear this house down."

Wilson and his family must now face a tough reality after his home went up in flames. A neighbor was able to get the moments the family describes as “horrific” on camera.

Wilson says Monday afternoon, he heard a loud boom, and when he came outside he saw a downed power line.

"I got to my bathroom and flames were coming out the closet,” he said.

He says after seeing the flames he immediately got his family out, within minutes the home engulfed.

"It's hard seeing all of our stuff gone."

Wilson's fiancé, Jordan, has her face covered in ash as family and friends help her comb through what's left; so far they've only found a few pictures and two toys.

"My daughter, she lost everything. All of her toys, my son he lost everything too we just have to start over."

The family saddened by the loss of the material things that mean so much, like a bag of items left to Jordan when her father died seven years ago. Now they find comfort in the way so many have stepped up to help.

"I'm very thankful that they helped out so much so quickly, in such a short amount of time," said Jordan Dockery.

"I came running out the house with no shoes on. My cousin gave me a pair of shoes to wear because my stuff was still inside."

Without renters insurance the family says it will be difficult to recover, but they're thankful everyone made it out alive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

