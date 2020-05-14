Family displaced following mobile home fire

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department says they battled a fire Thursday morning after a burned pile of lawn debris got out of hand on Autumn Lane.

TFD says a call of a fire came in around 11:24 a.m.

Officials say units from stations 1 and 3 responded to find a mobile home fully in flames, nearly burnt to the ground and threatening nearby power lines.

According to authorities, it was determined the fire began after the home owner was cleaning up land and burning a pile of yard debris that got out of control when the wind picked up, setting fire to the home.

TFD estimates a loss of $10,000 in damages and the residents of the home have been displaced.