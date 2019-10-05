Family, friends of Donald L. Tucker remember his kindhearted leadership

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Friends, family and colleagues of former Florida House Speaker Donald L. Tucker gathered inside the civic center that bears his name for a Celebration of Life service Friday afternoon.

Tucker passed away in late September after a lengthy battle with cancer.

"Don left public service 41 years ago," said Philip Blank, a family friend.

"The outpouring of love and respect after all of those four decades just shows you his imprint in this community and state," he said.

Younger generations may only know Tucker from the civic center that bears his name, but he was a major player in Florida politics for quite some time.

Tucker served an unprecedented two consecutive terms as Speaker of the House from 1974 to 1978.

At Friday's ceremony, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson remembered running for office for the first time. He received sound advice from Tucker.

"He said 'Al, let me tell you that this world doesn't owe you anything, but you owe a lot to this world," Lawson said.

"I was fortunate to have served with a legend."

Eulogies focused on Tucker's kindhearted approach to working with people from different backgrounds.

Other stories featured his love for his wife of 32 years, Joan, who watched Friday's service from the front row.

A private service for the family took place Thursday. They're asking for donations to the Salvation Army or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.

