Family, friends of missing Gadsden Co. man hold prayer vigil

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 7, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – As the search for a missing man nears the two week mark, his family is using the power of prayer to stay strong.

87-year-old Leroy Banks went missing Oct. 28. Multiple law enforcement agencies have conducted an extensive search without any success. Now, they're scaling back those efforts.

Rev. Charles Flowers grew up in the St. Hebron community and is a longtime family friend.

"We know that God knows where he is, and we're trusting in our faith in the lord he'll reveal to us where he is," he said.

Flowers was just one of dozens that came out Thursday night for the vigil. The group held hands while facing an altar, adorned with candles and a framed picture of Leroy.

Banks' brother, Willie, spoke to the crowd.

"you don't want us waiting too much longer, and I believe that you will reveal him too us," he told them.

"Our hearts and our burden will be light, very soon," he said.

The family took the time to thank law enforcement for working non-stop for more than a week.

"They didn't leave us, they stuck with us, they worked as hard as we did, even harder at times, they haven't given up yet," Banks said.

Meanwhile, Flowers believes answers will come.

"The day will come that Leroy will be back with them, whatever God's will is, we trust that it'll be done," he said.