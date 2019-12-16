Family, friends remember decorated Vietnam veteran

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Dale Doss spent decades putting others before himself. He was a Navy recruiter, he served as the head of Leon County Department of Veteran Services, he was a regular at military luncheons.

Before all of that, he served in Vietnam, where he was a prisoner of war for five years.

His family and friends are reflecting on his incredible story after he passed away last week at the age of 83.

Mike Ford knew Dale through his work with the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

"You just don't get two silver stars and bronze stars and two purple hearts by doing nothing," Ford said.

After the war, Doss- a Birmingham native- spent time as a Navy recruiter. He eventually moved to Tallahassee, where he served 19 years leading efforts to help veterans in Leon County.

"He was willing to help any veteran he could," Ford said.

In 2017, Doss talked about his time in Vietnam in a story that aired on WCTV.

"There are so many guys I know who gave the full measure of their life, you always wonder why they went and you didn't," he said.

