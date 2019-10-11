Family hosting fundraising event to raise awareness for those suffering with PTSD

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 11, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Turning tragedy into a mission for change; Jon's Mission for 22 is hosting its second annual fundraising event on Saturday.

The organization was founded by Laura and Fred Busbin after their son died following a long battle with PTSD.

The family hopes to raise awareness so no other parents will have to go through the same heartache.

"He was just one of those people who would do anything for anybody," Laura said. "He was just a loving kid."

A lifelong dream to protect and serve, Jonathon Buspin fulfilled his mission, serving in the infantry army right out of high school.

"There was no doubt in his mind he was going to go into the army," Fred added.

But just a few years later, everything changed.

"You could see it in his face, in his eyes and in his expression," Fred said.

"We knew he was having problems, there was no doubt," added Laura. "We knew that. But I think he got really good at trying to hide it from us. So that day, it really hit us hard."

October 14, 2017: The Buspins got the call.

Jonathon was just 23.

"It's been hard for us to come up and step up and say, 'Yes, we lost our son to suicide,'" Laura said. "I refuse to say he committed suicide because he did nothing wrong. And he lost his battle with PTSD. He wanted peace, he wanted the pain to stop. And that's the only way he knew how."

But their story is one shared by far too many.

22 veterans take their lives in the United States every day.

"We went through all of the emotions of, shoulda woulda coulda, and still go through it today," she continued. "And that's one reason why we're doing what we're doing, with Jon's Mission for 22."

In his honor, the Buspin's started Jon's Mission for 22, raising awareness for PTSD.

"We want to make sure that we share those resources with every everybody, because the last thing I want is for another set of parents to go through what we went through," Fred said.

On Saturday, the group is holding a fundraiser and a celebration of life, so that no more families have to do the same.

"We want to do what we can in this area to bring as much awareness of what's going on and the resources that are available," Laura explained.

Saturday's event will take place in Ray City. There will be a raffle drawing, Jeep show competition and more.

All the proceeds will go to local veteran support organizations.

For more information, click here.