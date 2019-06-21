Family identifies victim of barbershop shooting, raising money for funeral

By Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee father that police said was gunned down at work in front of his young son was memorialized by loved ones on Friday.

On Thursday, 27-year-old Tyras McKinney, known as "TJ" to friends, was shot and killed inside the Clippers barbershop where he worked, said his fiance Niesha Ross.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, Ross organized a candlelight vigil and balloon release outside of the shop. Roughly a dozen people showed up. Candles were lit and a prayer was said.

The couple was supposed to be married this October, said Ross.

"TJ was a gentle giant," said Pastor Joseph Davis. "They were looking forward to a wonderful future."

Davis recently began mentoring the the couple ahead of their nuptials and most recently saw them on Father's Day this past Sunday.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized, but the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-tyras-j-mckinney