Family members demand full exoneration for Groveland Four

By: Capitol News Service

December 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- Four black men largely believed to have been falsely accused of raping a white woman 70 years ago, were issued an official pardon by the governor and Cabinet earlier this year, but now surviving relatives of the Groveland Four are hoping for a full exoneration.

A resolution calling for the exoneration has been filed in the House and Senate and Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried has called on the Governor and other Cabinet members to act sooner.

Carol Greenlee, daughter of Charles Greenlee, who spent 12 years in prison before being paroled, said the exoneration is the last step in the state of Florida righting the wrong done to the Groveland Four.

“My whole thrust from the start of this whole process has been exoneration. He's innocent, but yet he was tortured, beaten and my family has had this cloud over their head for 70 years,” said Greenlee.

None of the members of the Groveland Four are alive today.

Two were shot and killed, one by a posse of more than 1,000 men and another by the Lake County Sheriff.

The other two died of natural causes in 1969 and 2012.

