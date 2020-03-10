Family mourning after 3-year-old killed in Thomasville

By: Niah Humphrey | WALB News

March 9, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) — A family is mourning after a car hit and killed a 3-year-old in Thomasville Sunday afternoon.

This happened in Thomasville on Augusta Road.

WALB spoke with the child’s grandmother, Faye Wright. She said Cason Harris’ death was a tragic accident.

She said Cason was her whole life.

Thomasville Police said the 3-year-old was hit by a car and pronounced dead on the scene.

The child’s grandmother said a family member was backing out of the driveway when he accidentally hit Cason.

Wright said Cason ran out of the house unexpectedly, and the family member didn’t see him behind the car.

She says Cason was a smart child and full of life. His grandmother also said Cason loved his family and loved spending time with them. Cason was going to turn 4 in June.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident. The grandmother said she doesn’t know what she’s going to do without Cason. She’s asking for prayers as her family goes through this difficult time.

