"We're at peace:" family of Brandi Peters reacts to Segura sentencing

November 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A day after Henry Segura received consecutive life sentences for a quadruple murder, a family member of the victims spoke to WCTV about what's next.

Dennis Williams' sister, Brandi Peters, was murdered along with her three kids in 2010. He says his family is at peace after the jury reached a guilty verdict Tuesday.

"We're happy now. We can sleep now. And also Brandi can sleep," he said.

Williams said the jurors "did a wonderful job" piecing together the evidence, arriving at a conclusion he reached years ago.

"We feel 100 percent he did it. We don't feel it- we know. We just know," he said.

Williams has three living siblings. He said the family members were regulars in the courtroom throughout the nearly three-week trial. As lawyers presented evidence, they looked at one horrific photo after the other.

"It's something you can't forget about because it's always going to live in you. It's a scar that will never go away," Williams said.

Williams said the family was split over the death penalty in the case. He said, personally, he wanted Segura condemned to death. "A life for a life," he said.

He said his sister should be remembered as a loving mother with a fighting spirit, fighting for life till the end.

