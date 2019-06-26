Family of Hot Yoga shooting victim files lawsuit against studio, shopping center

By: Alicia Turner | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Hot Yoga Tallahassee in the wake of last fall's deadly shooting that killed two. The lawsuit, filed by the parents of Maura Binkley, claim negligence in providing security.

Binkley was a 21-year-old Florida State student and one of two people who died in the shooting.

The suit, filed earlier this month, is 12 pages long and identifies 21 claims of negligence on the part of Hot Yoga Tallahassee.

One claim states a, "Failure to provide adequate security for it's tenants."

Another says, "Failure to have a sufficient number of guards visible in the area to deter crime."

Michael Haggard, the lawyer representing the Binkleys, says the case is about prevention and making sure businesses know they have a responsibility in this day to keep their patrons safe.

He adds there is evidence in Scott Bierle's behavior that he was out of place and the employee who saw him should have been trained to recognize the signs.

Ron Sachs, the media representative for Betton Place disagrees, saying this lawsuit only deepens the hurt.

"This entire community still grieves with the victims of this terrible shooting and their families, butt his lawsuit doesn't do anything to lessen the tragedy," Sachs says. "It only compounds it."

Haggard says there's no word yet on if, or when, the suit will go to trial.

Alicia Turner will have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.