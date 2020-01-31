Family of missing boater calls for public to aid search

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 31, 2020

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – A massive search effort for a missing 57-year-old fisherman continued Friday, as the family hopes for closure heading into the weekend.

South Georgia native Huey Calhoun went missing on Lake Iamonia Wednesday. Friday marked the third day of search efforts led by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission.

FWC Capt. Charlie Wood said the agency had four crews actively searching the 5,500-acre lake Friday. He added that at least one crew has been out on the water since the search began.

Rainy weather grounded the helicopter, but boats still used sonar to scan the bottom of the lake. In addition, a large gathering of friends, family members, and even strangers zoomed out onto the lake.

"It looks like a lot of friends and family are actively assisting us as well and doing a very good job," Wood said.

Rick Fulford didn't know the Calhoun family, but he's spent several hours every day searching on the lake.

"Our little community here, we always try to help everybody," Fulford said.

During the search, the Lake Iamonia Fish Club has transformed into a resource for family and first responders. Restaurant owners offering hot coffee and food, trying to raise the comfort level during a stressful time.

"There are so many of them out here, you gotta feed them," said Chris Capece, who helps run his wife's restaurant.

"They got their air boats out there, and it's just amazing how everybody's here together," he said.

As the weekend begins, the family asked WCTV to invite anyone that has a serviceable watercraft to join the search effort. They hope more boats means closure can come that much sooner.

Anyone interested can head to the boat ramp located off Waterfront Drive, on the northeast side of the lake.

