Family of quadruple murder victims react to Henry Segura conviction

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Just one day after Henry Segura was sentenced to life in prison, the family of the woman and her three children he was convicted of killing shared their thoughts on camera for the first time.

Brandi Peters' brother, Dennis Williams, spoke to WCTV Friday afternoon.

He says the family is relieved and eager for closure. Williams says his sister can "finally sleep" after the verdict and sentencing this week.

Williams also says it's been a long nine years for his family. His mother and three other living siblings relied on each other for strength. Many of them were in the courtroom throughout the trial, reliving a moment they don't want to remember.

Williams says it's been a trying thing to do.

"We just hoping to forward, man," he says. "It's something you can't forget about because it's always going to live in you. It's a scar that will never go away."

Williams says the family has been strong to this point, and they plan to continue to be strong throughout the expected appeal process.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.