Family remembers man killed in shooting at graduation party

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 20, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – The family of Preston Gage Pitman spent the weekend celebrating the man's life on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Sunday marked one year since Pitman, 22, was killed in a shooting at a graduation party in Wakulla County.

Riley Attridge was indicted last summer on charges of first degree murder for Pitman's death. Authorities say Attridge opened fire at a high school graduation party in a wooded area on St. Marks Rise Road on May 19, 2018. Pitman was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, his family gathered at the pond where he spent the majority of his time with the people he loved the most.

"He was a big light in our lives," said Pitman's grandmother, Barbara Harrell. "It means everything because I see Gage in each and everybody. All of his friends, his family. Gage is in all of us and he is happy that we are all here together."

A non-profit organization, Tallahassee Builders Association, has set up a scholarship in memory of Pitman. It aims to help young people who are focusing on a career in construction.