Family says goodbye to teen killed by gunfire as mother demands change

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The family of 16-year-old Amarion James had to do the impossible. They had to bury the former Godby student Saturday after he was killed by gunfire two weeks ago.

A large crowd gathered at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church to honor the life of a teen who brought joy to those who knew him.

His mother, Tiffany Zachery, talked with WCTV shortly after her son's death. During that interview, she remembered what her son loved most.

"He loved music," she said. "Lots of music."

Zachery said she hopes people will join her to spark change.

"Lord willing, and if I can get some people to help me, I want to start a stop the crime program, stop the violence," she said.

"I pray that would be a big help because innocent kids have no reason to die or get hurt."

Greg James is a well-known Tallahassee pastor. He said he hopes Zachery can motivate people to make changes.

"[I] hear her say that she wants to become more actively engaged. Because why? There's a pain she's experiencing but the pain has now birthed a purpose, so I welcome that voice and I welcome that activism in our community," he said.

For now, the family asks for privacy as they let grief take its course.

Zachery is determined to make sure her son isn't forgotten: "I know he'll live on forever."

