Family says missing boater Darren Peterson has died

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 28, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The family of missing boater Darren Peterson has posted to Facebook that Peterson has died.

Peterson's family, who has been in contact with WCTV, posted to a page titled Darren Peterson Recovery Information Home Page.

Peterson's family told WCTV to watch the Facebook page for updates.

The post has also been shared by Peterson's wife.

WCTV has reached out to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation who said they could not confirm the information from the family at this time.

Peterson was one of three men on board a boat that sunk off the coast of Alligator Point on October 20.

Wallace Rogers, a 62-year-old man from Little Rock, Arkansas, died while Beaumon Rogers, a 60-year-old man from Madisonville, Louisiana, survived.

On October 24, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search.

This is a developing story.