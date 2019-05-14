Fans: Kabengele feasible mid-first to second-round pick

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Mfiondu Kabengele is one of the more intriguing options in this upcoming summer's NBA Draft.

Kabengele declared for the draft last month after a stellar sophomore campaign in which he led the Seminoles in scoring off the bench and could be a nice depth piece for a team until he develops into a true NBA player, both in physical stature and in minutes played.

But, with someone who is a bit of an unknown commodity as Kabengele is, where is it feasible to expect him to be drafted?

A poll taken of WCTV viewers are split over whether he'd hear his name call in the first round or would have to wait until the second round (all indications suggest that, in a situation where the latter plays out, he'd be a mid-second round pick, at worst), with 33% of viewers saying he'll go one way or the other.

Where do you think Mfiondu Kabengele will be selected in this June’s #NBADraft? #Noles — WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) May 14, 2019

While there's not a love for Fi in the lottery selections (which, maybe if he came out a year or two later, is a different story), nearly just as many fans think he'll be taken inside the Top 20.

As for expert opinions on his draft stock in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday's Draft Lottery, they're just as all over the place as WCTV's viewers are.

Three outlets, as of Tuesday night, have Kabengele inside the first round - CBSSports has him at #22 (Boston), ESPN has him going #27 (Brooklyn) while Tankathon says he'll fall to #28 (Golden State).

The Athletic has Fi gong #40 to Sacramento and ranks him as the #41 overall prospect on their Big Board.

The only major outlet who doesn't have Kabengele projected in their mock (granted, it's just a one-round, 30-pick mock) is SBNation, who a few weeks ago had him going to Golden State at #28.

We, and more importantly Kabengele, will have a better idea of his draft stock after this weekend's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.