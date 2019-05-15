Fans: Mann sits as second-round prospect ahead of NBA Combine

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Wednesday, former Florida State guard/forward Terance Mann received a last-minute invitation to the NBA Draft Combine.

With his invite, it's a good time to ask, where does his draft stock sit?

Mann was, in many ways, seen as the heartbeat for FSU for four years. He finished his senior season with 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds (both of which were best marks for Seminole starters) and 2.5 assists per night.

His promotion from the G League camp to the NBA Combine is well deserved, but where does he stand ahead of his tryout in the draft pecking order?

If WCTV viewers are to be believed, Mann is standing solid as a late-second round pick and is almost assuredly not going to be taken inside the top 30.

Where do you think Terance Mann will be selected in June’s NBA Draft? — WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) May 15, 2019

34 percent of respondents to our poll said Mann would fall late in the second round, while 32 percent say he'll go in the first half of the round. Only 11 percent say he'll go in the first round, which is fewer than think his path to the NBA is to sign as an undrafted free agent.

Experts on the matter, however, don't seem as sure that Mann is a draftable commodity.

Three major mock drafts - NBADraft.net, DraftSite.com and WalterFootball.com (why a football site has a basketball mock, I'll never know) - have Mann being selected, and none of those mocks have him higher than 44th overall (Sacramento). Most notably, in their post-lottery full mocks, both ESPN.com and The Athletic have Mann omitted all together.

A lot can change in a month's time, especially with a stellar combine, but it's clear Mann has his work cut out for him to hear his name called on June 20.