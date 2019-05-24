Fans brave hot temperatures to cheer on FSU softball

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Temperatures soared well into the 90s on Thursday, but it did not stop Noles fans from showing up to game one of the softball Super Regionals at Joanne Graf Field.

It was a sold out crowd inside the stadium, and a packed crowd outside, with fans lining the top two levels of the parking structure.

"This is the section B at L4, we call it," said lifelong fan Brett Clark, who came prepped and ready to go.

"We got fans with fans," said Clark's friend, Bo Barfield.

The pair showed up three hours early, staking out a spot on the rooftop level of the parking garage directly across from the stadium. They brought along fans that they connected to a generator.

Many other people also were not deterred by the sweltering heat.

"I got here to get our chairs in place and then I was in the shade until about 6:30 p.m.," said Ken Touchton

"The weather is not going to bother me. I'm a super fan," said Jeremy Martin, who was decked out in FSU gear from head to toe.

The crowd was littered with people who used whatever they could to ward off the burning sun, including hats, umbrellas and frozen drinks.

Many said they planned to attend Friday's game as well, even though the temperatures were expected to be warmer.