Fans reacting to changes, ready for season opener kick-off

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – With Hurricane Dorian's uncertain landfall, the FSU versus Boise State Game moved from Jacksonville to the Capital City. That change was announced on Thursday, and in just 48 hours, vendors and staff prepared for the hundreds of fans that showed up at Doak Campbell Stadium for the season opener, Saturday.

The sounds of game time can be heard throughout the arena, but to get to kick-off was not an easy journey for Penny Scruggs. The Tallahassee native and Florida State fan has spent the last 35 years, organizing Tallahassee fans to cheer on their team at away games. This one being no exception, "We had two buses going to Jacksonville 112 people, and we are all disappointed."

For Scruggs, the planning took 6 months. Needless to say, the quick turnaround was one she calls a doosy, "It was unpack everything for Jacksonville and put it away sadly...and then just decide what we were going to eat, get our tickets and come on."

But for those from Jacksonville, like Carson Skinner, the trek was not an easy one, "We had a huge thing planned about a 120 plus tickets to the game."

However the location changes, are not stopping fans from making the 48 hour pivot. Those like Skinner, are now ready for kickoff, "It would have been nice for me to be home for the opener, but its always nice to play a game in Doak, see Chief Osceola ride out on Renegade."

Ryan Gaston, a Boise State fan is not too upset about the move, "We're happy for the change, we want to play at Florida States home stadium we think that is way better to do that.'

Gaston took multiple flights and car rides to make it to Tallahassee, spending Friday night in Jacksonville. He shares, it was all worth it, "It has been awesome and we have been having a great time, and it's adventure and that's the way we look at it. Its an awesome adventure to come around and come to Florida State to play football."

"It has indeed been a whirlwind 48 hours," mentions Scruggs, "But we just hope the Seminoles do well, have a good season, make us proud."

And whether the fans are rooting for the Broncos or the 'Noles', Skinner echoes what all agree, "Today I am only worried about the game, tomorrow I will worry about the Hurricane."