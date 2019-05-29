Farmers market returns to Hahira

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Hahira is bringing new life to an old tradition.

The farmers market held in downtown Hahira has been on hiatus for several years, but with a new space in the heart of the city, staff are bringing it back with a new focus on local farmers.

The revival is coming just a few months after the City of Valdsota jump started its Makers Market. While that market has more of a focus on craft vendors and artisans, the Hahira farmers market has more of a focus on local farmers and produce.

The idea behind the market is for all the vendors to be local, allowing for the community to support local families.

One of those vendors is Fancy Girl Farms. Owner Jennifer Sumner will supply fresh eggs and seasonal produce, with a special focus on fresh cut flowers.

The farm, Sumner said, is a special tribute to her late grandfather.

"He would always say, 'Jennifer, everything here is just so fancy,' because I have my raised beds and of course I've got cute little things," Sumner said. "When he kept saying everything was so fancy, I said, 'you know Papa, you know I'm a fancy girl."

City staff said the market is meant to be a place to give back to the local farmers in the community.

"To have access of fresh, local produce, and be able to know that it came straight from the field in to our community, and they really want to support our community as well," said Hahira Main Street Director Emily Davenport. "We really wanted to focus on that side, because at the end of the day, yes you can go to the grocery story and you can get wonderful produce, but to know that it really came straight from the farm to our community."

Sumner said the market is also an opportunity to connect with other farmers in the area, especially as more women begin to change the landscape of the farming industry.

"We don't really have a spot or a place where we can sell our product and meet other small growers, and people in the community," Sumner said. "People are becoming more mindful of where their food is coming from, how it's grown, but that's also flowers, too."

Last weekend was the kick off weekend for the farmers market. Organizers said it was a huge success, with many of the vendors selling out of everything. They plan to be back almost every Saturday through the end of summer.

The city is still looking for vendors. Interested growers are encouraged to contact the city.