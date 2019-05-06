Fat pets: A growing problem

By: Ivanhoe Newswire

(Ivanhoe Newswire) -- A recent New York Times article reported that veterinarians said nearly half of the dogs they see are overweight or obese, with other vets saying it's even more.

"Most of the animals coming in, probably about 80 percent, are at least a little bit overweight," one vet explains.

The first step is to actually measure how much you're feeding and then cut that back. It depends on how overweight they are, probably about 25 percent on average.

Consider switching to a lower calorie food brand designed for weight loss.

Make sure they get exercise everyday, but ease into the regimen. You don't want to see weight loss that's too dramatic.

For example, for a dog that's 50 pounds, taking one or two pounds off in the first month is a good pace.

A healthy weight means a longer, happier life for you and your pet.