Fatal ATV crash in Alachua County

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 9, 2019

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol is actively investigating a fatal crash involving an ATV. FHP says it happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. on County Road 1491 and NW 282nd street.

According to the crash report, the driver of the ATV, Bradley Young, 25, was approaching a 90 degree curve on CR 1491 when he collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup, Stephen Brown, 65, sustained minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

Young was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

