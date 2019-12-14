Fatal Madison County crash on I-10

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A 20-year-old woman is dead after her car crashed through a grassy median Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. at mile marker 251 westbound. According to a press release, the victim, Hayley Doe, lost control of her 2004 Ford Escape, went through the center median and struck the guardrail near the south side of the median. FHP says Doe's vehicle then went airborne and landed on its roof in the eastbound lanes of I-10

At the same time of the crash, Andrew Cavallari, 49, was traveling in the eastbound lanes. His vehicle struck Doe's causing his vehicle to spin. Cavallari is listed in serious condition at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with unspecified injuries.

Troopers do not believe alcohol was a factor in this crash, and everyone involved was wearing their seatbelt.