Fatal accident in Lake City

February 8, 2020

LAKE CITY, Fla. — An accident along State Road 47 in Lake City leaves two dead, one a resident of Lake Park, Georgia.

Amanda Brown was driving south on SR 47 with Deztiney Prevatt in the passenger seat. When the road took a left curve, the driver did not adjust. The 2019 Chevy Camaro began driving straight in to a ditch.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the car began flipping until it smashed in to a power line pole. The crash happened around 3:30 in the morning.

FHP say neither of the two were wearing a seat-belt at the time. Investigations are still ongoing.

