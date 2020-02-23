Fatal accident in Suwannee County

By: Ryan Carl | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 23, 2020

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver veered of the road and was fatally injured Sunday morning.

Frederick Patterson was driving on US Highway 129. His vehicle began drifting right, on to the shoulder and out of the lane. He continued traveling north on the shoulder until something caused his car to be launched in the air.

Frederick was ejected from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

What caused the accident is still being investigated.

