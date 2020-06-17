Fatal boating crash reported in Panama City

June 17, 2020

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) — Panama City Police and Florida Fish and Wildlife officials responded to a fatal boating crash near the Watson Bayou in Panama City Tuesday evening.

FWC officials say there was a single vessel boating crash. The driver was ejected from his boat and died from his injuries. He was the only one in the boat.

Officials believe the boater was struck by the boat’s propeller.

The boater has not been identified yet, but several people on scene express he was a big part of the Panama City community and beloved by many.

FWC officials say the investigation is still ongoing.