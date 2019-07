By:WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Florida Highway Patrol reports of an early Sunday morning fatal accident on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee.

The accident happened around one on Sunday morning on North Monroe Street, near Sessions Road according to FHP.

At this time, the victim(s) have not been identified.

No other injuries are specified at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released