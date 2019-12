By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that took a life Monday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Crawfordville Road and Wild Flower Road south of Tallahassee.

According to FHP, the fatal crash caused road blockage in the area. Motorists should use caution and find alternate routes.

