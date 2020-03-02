Fatal crash in Gadsden County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 2, 2020

Google Maps/Gray Digital Globe

QUINCY, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened just before 10 Sunday night.

The crash happened on U.S. 90 just west of State Route 12 when a vehicle driven by Z'Hry Green, 20, went off the road and struck several trees before coming to a stop.

Troopers tell WCTV Green was pronounced dead at the scene. An incident report from FHP indicates Green was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. A toxicology report is pending to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

