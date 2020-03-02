Fatal crash in Gadsden County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
March 2, 2020
Google Maps/Gray Digital Globe
QUINCY, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened just before 10 Sunday night.
The crash happened on U.S. 90 just west of State Route 12 when a vehicle driven by Z'Hry Green, 20, went off the road and struck several trees before coming to a stop.
Troopers tell WCTV Green was pronounced dead at the scene. An incident report from FHP indicates Green was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. A toxicology report is pending to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
