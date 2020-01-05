Fatal two car crash in Marion County

January 5, 2020

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) --- The Florida Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a two car crash happened on State Road 326 at NW 77th Street in Marion County Sunday morning.

Officials say one vehicle was traveling eastbound when the driver turned into the path of another car causing the two cars to collide.

According to FHP, the driver, 52-year-old Anthony Ray Andrews was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Andrews' passenger, 54-year-old Helen W. Samerson-Richardson was pronounced dead the scene.

The driver and passenger from the other vehicle did not suffer from any injuries.