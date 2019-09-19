FHP: One dead, two injured in Suwannee County crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 19, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is investigating a crash from 7:25 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of State Road-247 and County Road-49 where one person died and two others suffered injuries.

A blue GMC pickup truck traveling south on CR-49 tried to cross through the SR-247 intersection, but it got t-boned by a Ford F-150, troopers said.

After the impact, the GMC pickup landed in a grass median, while the F-150 hit a Black Dodge Charger that was stopped at a stop sign on CR-49.

An 85-year-old passenger of the GMC pickup was pronounced dead at Lake City Medical Center, while the driver was in critical condition. The driver of the F-150 was taken to Shands UF in stable condition, FHP said.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was not hurt in the crash.

