Fatal crash involving three vehicles in Marion County

By WCTV Eyewitness News

September 28, 2019

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on County Road 42.

Troopers say a Dodge Ram and a Chevy Trailblazer were heading westbound on County Road 42 when the Ram, driven by 31-year-old Abigail Morales, attempted to change lanes. FHP says the driver failed to take the proper precautions, causing the vehicle to hit the rear of the Trailblazer.

FHP says after the collision, the Ram attempted to leave the scene, swerving all along the roadway, when it collided with another vehicle driven by 53-year-old John Farmer, Jr. of Summerfield. This crash caused the Ram to run off the roadway into the median and hit a large tree.

Responding Marion County Fire officials pronounced Morales dead on the scene. The Trailblazer was driven by 52-year-old Derek Morris of Summerfield. He walked away with no injuries. No one in the third vehicle was injured either.

FHP is trying to figure out if other factors, such as alcohol, contributed to the crash.