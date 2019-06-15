Auto accident kills two north of Tallahassee

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
June 15, 2019
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV)--- A single-vehicle accident occurred north of Tallahassee, killing two according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident happened before 7 a.m. just north of Horseshoe Plantation Road according to FHP. The scene was still active as a tow truck arrived on the scene late Saturday morning, according to Eyewitness News reporter Sophia Hernandez.
Single vehicle accident...Car going northbound on 319 and came off shoulder and hit a tree...2 confirmed fatalities...more on @WCTV pic.twitter.com/tnXEsRSr37— Sophia C Hernandez (@SophiaWCTV) June 15, 2019
Drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes out.