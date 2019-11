By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 4, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WCTV) – Emergency crews are actively working a fatal crash at the 221 mile marker of I-10 east. According to Florida 511, the crash was reported at 12:14 a.m. Monday morning.

Not many details are known at this time, but traffic is slowing in this area.

