By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 14, 2019

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Moccasin Gap Road. They say the crash happened Tuesday morning around 2:15.

Troopers have identified the victim as Christopher Lennie, 28. They say he went left of center for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree. Authorities pronounced Lennie dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.